Masala Indian Kitchen South Lyon
Featured Items
CHICKEN$14.99
DAL MAKHNI
...garlic flavored black lentils and kidney beans infused with butter and tomato, pot sealed. served with cumin rice$12.99
GARLIC NAAN
...garlic roti is a savory flatbread infused with the pungent aroma and flavor of fresh garlic. The dough is traditionally made with whole wheat flour, kneaded with minced garlic cloves and other seasonings before being rolled out and cooked on a griddle or skillet. As it cooks, the garlic releases its fragrant essence, imparting a deliciously robust taste to the roti. This versatile bread complements a wide range of dishes, from spicy curries to simple dal, or can be savored on its own with a dollop of yogurt or chutney. Garlic roti offers a delightful culinary experience with every bite.$3.49
STREET FOOD
SAMOSA (3 pcs)
...signature appetizer, delightfully crisp pastries filled with a savory blend of spiced potatoes, peas, and aromatic herbs. Each golden triangle bursts with flavors, delivering a satisfying crunch with every bite. Served with tangy tamarind and mint chutneys, it's the perfect way to kick-start your culinary journey.$4.99
CORN SAMOSA (5 pcs)$4.99
ONION SAMOSA( 5 pcs)
...unique twist on the classic samosa. These crispy pastries are filled with a delightful combination of caramelized onions , perfectly seasoned with aromatic spices. Served with tangy tamarind and mint chutneys, this fusion of flavors is sure to be a hit.$4.99
LAMB KHEEMA SAMOSA (2 pcs)
...sink your teeth into these delectable samosas, filled with a fragrant and savory lamb mince. The succulent and aromatic keema,potatoes and green peas encased in a crispy pastry, delivers a burst of flavors with every bite. Accompanied by tangy chutneys, these samosas are a meat lover's delight.$7.99
SAMOSA CHAT
...tantalizing twist on our classic samosas, this dish takes it to the next level. We take our freshly made samosas and layer them with a medley of chickpeas, yogurt, chutneys, and a sprinkle of chaat masala. The combination of textures and flavors creates an explosion of taste in your mouth—crispy, tangy, and creamy all at once. It's a crowd-pleaser that will leave you craving for more.$9.99
PAV BHAJI (3 buns)
...Mumbai specialty, Pav Bhaji is a medley of vegetables, slow-cooked to perfection with a blend of aromatic spices, and served with buttered pav buns. This rich and flavorful curry is a true comfort food, guaranteed to satisfy your cravings. Don't forget to squeeze a dash of lemon and enjoy the symphony of flavors.$9.99
VADA PAV (2 pcs)
...popular street food from Mumbai, Vada Pav is a scrumptious combination of a spiced potato fritter, known as Vada, nestled between a soft, pillowy bun, Pav. Served with fried green chilii,This flavorful creation is a true delight for your taste buds.$7.99
CUT MIRCHI (4 pcs)
...for those seeking a milder heat, our cut mirchi is the perfect choice. These mildly spiced and tangy green chili fritters are sliced lengthwise, delicately battered, and fried to a golden crisp. Paired with a zesty chutney, this appetizer strikes the ideal balance between flavor and heat.$8.99
ANDHRA CUT MIRCHI$6.99
MIRCHI BAJJI (4 pcs)$6.99
STUFFED MIRCHI BAJJI (4 pcs)$7.99
PLANTAIN BAJJI (4 pcs)$6.99
ONION PAKORA$6.99
IDLY (4 PCS)
...steamed to perfection, these fluffy rice and lentil cakes are a South Indian breakfast staple. Served with a trio of chutneys and sambar, these soft and spongy idlis melt in your mouth, leaving behind a lingering taste of comfort and tradition.$9.99
GHEE PODI IDLY (4 pcs)
...ghee podi idly is a mouthwatering South Indian dish, featuring fluffy idlis smothered in a delectable mixture of ghee and spicy podi (powder). The idlis are typically steamed to perfection, then coated with a generous layer of ghee infused with aromatic spices like cumin, mustard seeds, and curry leaves, along with fiery gun powder. This fusion of rich ghee and flavorful podi creates a delightful symphony of textures and tastes, making ghee podi idly a beloved breakfast or snack option, packed with both comfort and spice.$11.99
MEDU VADA (3 pcs)
...crispy and golden-brown on the outside, yet irresistibly soft on the inside, these lentil fritters are a South Indian delight. Served with coconut chutney and sambar, the combination of textures and flavors is a true culinary delight that will keep you coming back for more.$9.99
SAMBAR IDLY$9.99
SAMBAR VADA (3pcs)$9.99
CHICKEN PAKODA$11.99
CHICKEN LOLLI POP
...batter fried frenched chicken winglets$13.99
PUNUGULU$6.99
VEG HAKKA NOODLES$9.99
ENTREES
TADKA DAL
...yellow lentils tempered with cumin and garlic. served with complimentary cumin rice$11.99
CHANNA MASALA
...chickpeas simmered with onion, tomatoes and spices, served with cumin rice$12.99
BENDI MASALA$13.99
GUTHI VANKAYA$13.99OUT OF STOCK
ALOO GOBI
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with onions tomatoes and spices, served with cumin rice$12.99
MUTTER PANEER$14.99
MALAI KOFTA
...kofta(dumplings made of mashed potatoes, shredded paneer, ground cashew nuts enhanced with mild spices) Simmered in rich and creamy gravy., served with cumin rice Contains cashewnut paste$14.99
SPECIAL ENTREES
RICE & BREAD
PLAIN NAAN
...plain naan is a versatile Indian flatbread, renowned for its soft, pillowy texture and slightly charred exterior. Made from a simple dough of flour, water, yeast, and a pinch of salt, it's traditionally cooked in a tandoor oven, resulting in a delightful combination of chewiness and crispiness. With its neutral flavor, plain naan complements a wide range of dishes, from savory curries to grilled meats, or can be enjoyed on its own as a satisfying accompaniment. Its simplicity allows it to serve as a versatile canvas for various toppings or fillings, making it a beloved staple in Indian cuisine.$2.49
BUTTER NAAN
...butter naan is a classic Indian flatbread known for its soft, pillowy texture and rich, buttery flavor. Baked in a tandoor oven, it emerges with a delightful golden-brown exterior and a tender interior. Before serving, it's generously brushed with melted butter, enhancing its taste and aroma. Perfectly versatile, butter naan complements a wide range of dishes, from savory curries to grilled meats. Its buttery goodness makes it an irresistible choice for dipping into sauces or enjoying on its own as a comforting snack.$2.99
GARLIC NAAN
...garlic roti is a savory flatbread infused with the pungent aroma and flavor of fresh garlic. The dough is traditionally made with whole wheat flour, kneaded with minced garlic cloves and other seasonings before being rolled out and cooked on a griddle or skillet. As it cooks, the garlic releases its fragrant essence, imparting a deliciously robust taste to the roti. This versatile bread complements a wide range of dishes, from spicy curries to simple dal, or can be savored on its own with a dollop of yogurt or chutney. Garlic roti offers a delightful culinary experience with every bite.$3.49
CUMIN RICE
...basmati rice cooked with cumin$2.49
MALABAR PAROTTA(1pc)
Layered grilled flatbread$1.99
MALABAR PAROTTA ( 2 pcs)
Layered grilled flatbread$3.99
PLAIN ROTI
...plain roti is a simple yet essential staple in Indian cuisine, made from whole wheat flour, water, and salt. This unleavened flatbread is rolled into thin circles and cooked on a hot griddle until it puffs up with golden brown spots. With its soft texture and subtle nutty flavor, plain roti serves as a versatile accompaniment to various dishes, from flavorful curries to savory dips. It's a wholesome and nutritious addition to any meal, providing a comforting base that complements a wide range of flavors and textures.$2.99
BUTTER ROTI
...butter roti is a simple yet indulgent Indian flatbread, made from whole wheat flour and generously brushed with melted butter. The dough is rolled out into thin rounds and cooked on a hot griddle until golden brown and slightly crispy. As it cooks, the butter infuses the roti, imparting a rich and savory flavor that complements a wide range of dishes. Whether served alongside curries, stews, or enjoyed on its own, butter roti offers a comforting and satisfying addition to any meal, cherished for its soft texture and buttery goodness.$3.49
GARLIC ROTI
...garlic roti is a fragrant and flavorful flatbread, infused with the pungent aroma and taste of fresh garlic. The dough is typically made from whole wheat flour and kneaded with minced garlic, imparting a distinctively savory essence. Rolled thinly and cooked on a griddle or skillet, garlic roti develops a crispy exterior while remaining soft and chewy inside. Its intense garlic flavor adds depth to any meal, making it a versatile accompaniment to a wide range of Indian dishes. Enjoyed hot off the stove, garlic roti satisfies both the palate and the senses with its irresistible aroma and taste.$3.99
BULLET NAAN(Chilli naan)
...green chilli naan is a zesty twist on traditional naan, featuring finely chopped green chillies mixed into the dough. Baked to golden perfection in a tandoor or oven, each bite offers a delightful kick of heat balanced with the softness of the bread. This spicy variant adds an exciting dimension to any meal, complementing a wide range of Indian dishes or serving as a flavorful snack on its own.$3.49
CHEESE NAAN
...cheese naan is a delectable variation of traditional naan bread, generously filled with gooey melted cheese. Soft and fluffy, it's baked to perfection in a tandoor or oven, boasting a delightful combination of chewy texture and creamy cheese goodness. Each bite offers a satisfying burst of cheesy flavor, making it a favorite accompaniment to Indian dishes or a delicious snack on its own. Whether paired with savory curries or enjoyed solo, cheese naan is sure to tantalize taste buds and leave a lasting impression with its irresistible blend of warmth and indulgence.$3.99
CHILLI CHEESE NAAN
...chilli cheese naan is a fiery twist on the traditional naan bread, packed with spicy green chillies and oozing melted cheese. The dough is infused with finely chopped chillies, then generously stuffed with cheese and baked to golden perfection. Each bite offers a burst of heat from the chillies complemented by the creamy richness of the cheese. Perfectly paired with savory Indian curries or enjoyed solo as a delicious snack, chilli cheese naan is a flavorful indulgence sure to tantalize the taste buds.$4.49
ONION KULCHA
...onion kulcha is a savory Indian bread, renowned for its soft, fluffy texture and aromatic onion filling. Made by kneading dough with finely chopped onions and fresh herbs, it's cooked in a tandoor oven or skillet until golden brown. The onions infuse the bread with a delightful sweetness and depth of flavor, while the herbs add a fragrant touch. Served hot and brushed with ghee or butter, onion kulcha pairs perfectly with a variety of Indian dishes, offering a delicious combination of savory and aromatic notes that satisfy the palate.$3.99
KHEEMA NAAN
...kheema naan is a savory delight, featuring minced goat meat cooked with aromatic spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala. This flavorful filling is generously stuffed inside soft naan bread, creating a satisfyingly hearty meal or snack. The naan is typically baked until golden brown, allowing the flavors of the tender meat and spices to meld together perfectly. Each bite offers a burst of rich, savory goodness, making goat kheema naan a favorite choice for those craving a comforting and satisfying Indian dish.$4.99
BIRYANI
VEG BIRYANI
...basmati rice cooked with garden vegetables and spices. served with raitha & gravy$12.99
EGG BIRYANI
...basmati rice cooked with boiled eggs and spices. served with raitha & gravy$13.99
PANEER BIRYANI$14.99
JACKFRUIT BIRYANI
BIryani flavoured basmati rice cooked with baby jackfruit and aromatic spices$14.99
CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI
...basmati rice cooked with bone in chicken legs & spices. served with raitha & gravy$14.99
LAMB BIRYANI
...basmati rice cooked with boneless lamb & spices. served with raitha & gravy$17.99
GOAT BIRYANI Bone in)
...basmati rice cooked with bone in goat & spices. served with raitha & gravy$17.99OUT OF STOCK
GOAT KHEEMA BIRYANI
BIryani flavored basmati rice cooked with minced goat meat and aromatic spices$17.99
SHRIMP BIRYANI$17.99
PANEER 65 BIRYANI
...cooked basmati rice, topped with spicy batter fried paneer (Indian cottage cheese) fritters$14.99
CHICKEN 65 BIRYANI
...cooked basmati rice, topped with spicy batter fried chicken thigh fritters$15.99
SHRIMP 65 BIRYANI
Biryani flavored cooked basmati rice, topped with spicy batter fried shrimp fritters$17.99
GONGURA PANEER BIRYANI
...cooked basmati rice topped with stir fried paneer (Indian cottage cheese) fritters cooked in roselle herb sauce$14.99
GONGURA CHICKEN BIRYANI
...cooked basmati rice topped with stir fried boneless chicken thigh fritters cooked in roselle herb sauce$15.99
GONGURA SHRIMP BIRYANI
...cooked basmati rice topped with stir fried shrimp fritters cooked in roselle herb sauce$17.99
GONGURA GOAT KHEEMA BIRYANI
Biryani flavoured basmati rice cooked with minced goat meat,Gongura leaves(Roselle herb)and aromatic spices$17.99
THALAPAKATTI CHICKEN BIRYANI
...popular style of biryani from Dindigul region in the state of Tamil Nadu made with Bone in chicken legs and seeraga samba rice(small grain rice)$14.99
THALAPAKATTI GOAT BIRYANI$17.99OUT OF STOCK
CHICKEN FRY PIECE BIRYANI..$15.99
GOAT FRY PIECE BIRYANI..$17.99
VEG DOSA
PLAIN DOSA
...crepe made with fermented rice & lentils, served with sambar & chutneys$9.99
MASALA DOSA
...crepe made with fermented lentil & lentils, served with potato masala, sambar & chutneys$11.49
MYSORE PLAIN DOSA
...crepe made with fermented lentil & lentils, smeared with spicy chutney, served with sambar & chutneys$10.99
MYSORE MASALA DOSA
...crepe made with fermented lentil & lentils, smeared with spicy chutney, served with potato masala, sambar & chutneys$12.49
ONION DOSA
...crepe made with fermented rice & lentils topped with chopped onions, served with sambar & chutneys$10.99
ONION CHILLI DOSA
...crepe made with fermented rice & lentils topped with chopped onions and chillies, served with sambar & chutneys$11.99
CHEESE DOSA
...crepe made with fermented rice & lentils topped with shredded mozzarella cheese, served with sambar & chutneys$11.49
GHEE ROAST DOSA
...crepe made with fermented lentil & lentils, smeared with clarified butter, served with sambar & chutneys$11.99
GUN POWDER DOSA
...crepe made with fermented lentil & lentils, smeared with spicy lentil powder, served with sambar & chutneys$11.99
CHILLI CHEESE DOSA
...crepe made with fermented rice & lentils topped with shredded mozzarella cheese & chillies, served with sambar & chutneys$12.49
ONION PODI DOSA
...crepe made with fermented lentil & lentils, smeared with spicy lentil powder & topped with chopped onions, served with sambar & chutneys$12.99
ONION PODI MASALA DOSA
...crepe made with fermented lentil & lentils, smeared with spicy lentil powder & topped with chopped onions, served with potato masala, sambar & chutneys$14.49
GUN POWDER MASALA DOSA
...crepe made with fermented lentil & lentils, smeared with spicy lentil powder, served with sambar & chutneys$13.49
GHEE ROAST MASALA DOSA
...crepe made with fermented lentil & lentils, smeared with clarified butter, served with sambar & chutneys$13.49
GONGURA PANEER DOSA
...crepe made with fermented lentil & lentils, smeared with roselle herb paste and shredded Indian cottage cheese, served with sambar & chutneys$14.99
PANEER MAKHNI DOSA
...crepe made with fermented rice & lentils topped with grated Indian cottage cheese, served with sambar & chutneys$14.99
RAVA DOSA
RAVA PLAIN DOSA
...crispy crepe made with rice flour and cream of wheat, served with sambar & chutneys$11.99
RAVA MASALA DOSA
...crispy crepe made with rice flour and cream of wheat served with potato masala, sambar & chutneys$13.49
ONION RAVA DOSA
...crispy crepe made with rice flour and cream of wheat, topped with chopped onions, served with sambar & chutneys$12.99
ONION RAVA MASALA DOSA
...crispy crepe made with rice flour and cream of wheat, topped with chopped onions, served with potato masala, sambar & chutneys$14.49
NON VEG DOSA
CHICKEN 65 DOSA
...crepe made with fermented rice & lentils topped with boneless chicken thighs cooked in spicy yogurt sauce, served with sambar & chutneys$17.99
CHICKEN MANCHURIAN DOSA
...crepe made with fermented rice & lentils topped with boneless chicken thighs cooked in manchurian sauce, served with sambar & chutneys$17.99
CHILLI CHICKEN DOSA
...crepe made with fermented rice & lentils topped with chilli boneless chicken thighs, served with sambar & chutneys$17.99
PEPPER CHICKEN DOSA
...crepe made with fermented rice & lentils, smeared with spicy aromatic black pepper sauce & cooked boneless chicken thighs, served with sambar & chutneys$17.99
GOAT KHEEMA DOSA
...crepe made with fermented rice & lentils smeared with cooked ground goat meat, served with sambar & chutneys$18.99
GONGURA GOAT KHEEMA DOSA
...crepe made with fermented rice & lentils smeared with gongura style cooked ground goat meat, served with sambar & chutneys$18.99
UTHAPPAM
PLAIN UTHAPPAM
...thick pancake made of rice and lentil, served with sambar & chutneys$10.99
ONION UTHAPPAM
...thick pancake made of rice and lentil, topped with chopped onions, served with sambar & chutneys$11.99
ONION & CHILLI UTHAPPAM
...thick pancake made of rice and lentil, topped with onion & chilli, served with sambar & chutneys$12.99