...garlic roti is a savory flatbread infused with the pungent aroma and flavor of fresh garlic. The dough is traditionally made with whole wheat flour, kneaded with minced garlic cloves and other seasonings before being rolled out and cooked on a griddle or skillet. As it cooks, the garlic releases its fragrant essence, imparting a deliciously robust taste to the roti. This versatile bread complements a wide range of dishes, from spicy curries to simple dal, or can be savored on its own with a dollop of yogurt or chutney. Garlic roti offers a delightful culinary experience with every bite.