Masala Indian Kitchen South Lyon
Featured Items
GARLIC NAAN
...garlic roti is a savory flatbread infused with the pungent aroma and flavor of fresh garlic. The dough is traditionally made with whole wheat flour, kneaded with minced garlic cloves and other seasonings before being rolled out and cooked on a griddle or skillet. As it cooks, the garlic releases its fragrant essence, imparting a deliciously robust taste to the roti. This versatile bread complements a wide range of dishes, from spicy curries to simple dal, or can be savored on its own with a dollop of yogurt or chutney. Garlic roti offers a delightful culinary experience with every bite.$3.49
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA / BUTTER CHICKEN
...boneless tender chicken breast cooked in creamy tomato sauce, served with cumin rice. Contains cashewnut paste
STREET FOOD
SAMOSA (2 pcs)
...signature appetizer, delightfully crisp pastries filled with a savory blend of spiced potatoes, peas, and aromatic herbs. Each golden triangle bursts with flavors, delivering a satisfying crunch with every bite. Served with tangy tamarind and mint chutneys, it's the perfect way to kick-start your culinary journey.$4.99
IRANI ONION SAMOSA( 5 pcs)
...unique twist on the classic samosa. These crispy pastries are filled with a delightful combination of caramelized onions , perfectly seasoned with aromatic spices. Served with tangy tamarind and mint chutneys, this fusion of flavors is sure to be a hit.$4.99
CUT MIRCHI (4 pcs)
...for those seeking a milder heat, our cut mirchi is the perfect choice. These mildly spiced and tangy green chili fritters are sliced lengthwise, delicately battered, and fried to a golden crisp. Paired with a zesty chutney, this appetizer strikes the ideal balance between flavor and heat.$8.99
SAMOSA CHAT
...tantalizing twist on our classic samosas, this dish takes it to the next level. We take our freshly made samosas and layer them with a medley of chickpeas, yogurt, chutneys, and a sprinkle of chaat masala. The combination of textures and flavors creates an explosion of taste in your mouth—crispy, tangy, and creamy all at once. It's a crowd-pleaser that will leave you craving for more.$9.99
ALOO TIKKI CHAT$9.99
STUFFED MIRCHI BAJJI$7.99
PAV BHAJI (2 buns)
...Mumbai specialty, Pav Bhaji is a medley of vegetables, slow-cooked to perfection with a blend of aromatic spices, and served with buttered pav buns. This rich and flavorful curry is a true comfort food, guaranteed to satisfy your cravings. Don't forget to squeeze a dash of lemon and enjoy the symphony of flavors.$9.99
VADA PAV (2 pcs)
...popular street food from Mumbai, Vada Pav is a scrumptious combination of a spiced potato fritter, known as Vada, nestled between a soft, pillowy bun, Pav. Served with fried green chilii,This flavorful creation is a true delight for your taste buds.$7.99
ALOO TIKKI (2 pcs)
...potato and green peas spiced patties$4.99
SAMOSA PAV (2 pcs)
...delectable twist on the classic samosa, Samosa Pav features a triangular patty filled with a delicious blend of potatoes, peas, and spices, served inside a soft pav bun. A symphony of textures and flavors awaits you,. It's a crowd-favorite that will transport you to the bustling streets of India.$7.99
IDLY (4 pcs)
...steamed to perfection, these fluffy rice and lentil cakes are a South Indian breakfast staple. Served with a trio of chutneys and sambar, these soft and spongy idlis melt in your mouth, leaving behind a lingering taste of comfort and tradition.$9.99
GHEE PODI IDLY (4 pcs)
...ghee podi idly is a mouthwatering South Indian dish, featuring fluffy idlis smothered in a delectable mixture of ghee and spicy podi (powder). The idlis are typically steamed to perfection, then coated with a generous layer of ghee infused with aromatic spices like cumin, mustard seeds, and curry leaves, along with fiery gun powder. This fusion of rich ghee and flavorful podi creates a delightful symphony of textures and tastes, making ghee podi idly a beloved breakfast or snack option, packed with both comfort and spice.$11.99
MEDU VADA (3 pcs)
...crispy and golden-brown on the outside, yet irresistibly soft on the inside, these lentil fritters are a South Indian delight. Served with coconut chutney and sambar, the combination of textures and flavors is a true culinary delight that will keep you coming back for more.$9.99
LAMB KHEEMA SAMOSA (2 pcs).
...sink your teeth into these delectable samosas, filled with a fragrant and savory lamb mince. The succulent and aromatic keema,potatoes and green peas encased in a crispy pastry, delivers a burst of flavors with every bite. Accompanied by tangy chutneys, these samosas are a meat lover's delight.$7.99
CHICKEN LOLLI POP (dry)
...batter fried frenched chicken winglets$13.99
APPETIZERS
BABY CORN 65
...baby corn 65 is a delicious Indo-Chinese appetizer featuring crispy baby corn fritters tossed in a flavorful spicy yogurt sauce. Marinated in a blend of spices, coated in a crispy batter, and fried to perfection, these bite-sized delights offer a tantalizing combination of crunchiness and savory-sweet flavors, perfect for snacking or as a starter.$11.99
BABY CORN MANCHURIAN
...baby corn manchurian is a delicious Indo-Chinese appetizer featuring crispy baby corn fritters tossed in a flavorful manchurian sauce. Marinated in a blend of spices, coated in a crispy batter, and fried to perfection, these bite-sized delights offer a tantalizing combination of crunchiness and savory-sweet flavors, perfect for snacking or as a starter.$11.99
CHILLI BABY CORN
...chilli baby corn is a delicious Indo-Chinese appetizer featuring crispy baby corn fritters tossed in a flavorful chilli sauce. Marinated in a blend of spices, coated in a crispy batter, and fried to perfection, these bite-sized delights offer a tantalizing combination of crunchiness and savory-sweet flavors, perfect for snacking or as a starter.$11.99
PEPPER BABY CORN
Pepper baby corn is a delicious Indo-Chinese appetizer featuring crispy baby corn fritters tossed in a flavorful pepper sauce. Marinated in a blend of spices, coated in a crispy batter, and fried to perfection, these bite-sized delights offer a tantalizing combination of crunchiness and savory-sweet flavors, perfect for snacking or as a starter.$11.99
GOBI 65
...gobi 65 is a delicious Indo-Chinese appetizer featuring crispy gobi (cauliflowers) ritters tossed in a flavorful spicy yogurt sauce. Marinated in a blend of spices, coated in a crispy batter, and fried to perfection, these bite-sized delights offer a tantalizing combination of crunchiness and savory-sweet flavors, perfect for snacking or as a starter.$11.99
GOBI MANCHURIAN
...stir fried cauliflower with onion, peppers, scallions in manchurian sauce$11.99
CHILLI GOBI
...stir fried cauliflower in chilli sauce along with onions, capsicum, spring onions and green chilies$11.99
PEPPER GOBI
Stir fried cauliflower in pepper sauce along with onions, capsicum, spring onions and green chilies$11.99
VEG BALLS 65
...delicious Indo-Chinese appetizer featuring crispy veg balls fritters tossed in a flavorful spicy yogurt sauce. Marinated in a blend of spices, coated in a crispy batter, and fried to perfection, these bite-sized delights offer a tantalizing combination of crunchiness and savory-sweet flavors, perfect for snacking or as a starter.$11.99
VEG BALLS MANCHURIAN
...stir fried veg balls with onion, peppers, scallions in manchurian sauce$11.99
CHILLI VEG BALLS
...stir fried veg balls in chilli sauce, along with onions, capsicum, spring onions and green chilies$11.99
PEPPER VEG BALLS$11.99
PANEER 65
...stir fried paneer (Indian cottage cheese) in spicy yogurt sauce$12.99
PANEER MANCHURIAN
...stir fried paneer (Indian cottage cheese) with onion, peppers, scallions in manchurian sauce$12.99
CHILLI PANEER
...stir fried paneer (Indian cottage cheese) in chilli sauce, along with onions, capsicum, spring onions and green chilies$12.99
PEPPER PANEER
...stir fried paneer (Indian cottage cheese) in black pepper sauce$12.99
CHICKEN MANCHURIAN
...stir fried boneless chicken thighs with onion, peppers, scallions in manchurian sauce$12.99
CHILLI CHICKEN
...stir fried boneless chicken thighs in chilli sauce, along with onions, capsicum, spring onions and green chilies$12.99
PEPPER CHICKEN
...stir fried boneless chicken thighs in black pepper sauce$12.99
FISH 65
...stir fried fish fillets in spicy yogurt sauce$14.99
FISH MANCHURIAN
...stir fried fish fillets with onion, peppers, scallions in manchurian sauce$14.99
CHILLI FISH
...stir fried chilli fish in chilli sauce, along with onions, capsicum, spring onions and green chilies$14.99
PEPPER FISH
...stir fried fish fillets in black pepper sauce$14.99
SHRIMP 65
...stir fried shrimp in spicy yogurt sauce$15.99
SHRIMP MANCHURIAN
...stir fried shrimp with onion, peppers, scallions in manchurian sauce$15.99
CHILLI SHRIMP
...stir fried shrimp in chilli sauce, along with onions, capsicum, spring onions and green chilies$15.99
PEPPER SHRIMP$15.99
GOAT SUKHA(Bone in)$17.99
ENTREES
TADKA DAL
...yellow lentils tempered with cumin and garlic. served with complimentary cumin rice
DAL MAKHNI
...garlic flavored black lentils and kidney beans infused with butter and tomato, pot sealed. served with cumin rice
CHANNA MASALA
...chickpeas simmered with onion, tomatoes and spices, served with cumin rice
ALOO GOBI
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with onions tomatoes and spices, served with cumin rice
MALAI KOFTA
...kofta(dumplings made of mashed potatoes, shredded paneer, ground cashew nuts enhanced with mild spices) Simmered in rich and creamy gravy., served with cumin rice Contains cashewnut paste
VEGETABLE TIKKA MASALA
...garden vegetables cooked in creamy tomato sauce, served with cumin rice
VEGETABLE MOGHALAI
...garden vegetables pot sealed with almond sauce, served with cumin rice
VEGETABLE KHORMA
...mixed garden vegetables cooked in coconut stew, served with cumin rice Contains cashewnut paste
VEGETABLE SAAG
...garlic and cumin flavored freshly ground spinach sauteed with garden vegetables, served with cumin rice
VEGETABLE CHETTINAD
Fresh vegetables cooked in traditional South Indian sauce made of onions,tomatoes,coconut,black pepper and aromatic spices Served with cumin rice. Contains cashewnut paste
KADAI VEG
garden vegetables sauteed with onion, tomatoes,green peppers and spices, served with cumin rice
PANEER TIKKA MASALA
...Indian cottage cheese cooked in creamy tomato sauce, served with cumin rice
PANEER MOGHALAI
...Indian cottage cheese pot sealed with almond sauce, served with cumin rice
PALAK PANEER
...garlic and cumin flavored freshly ground spinach sauteed with Indian cottage cheese, served with cumin rice
PANEER KHORMA
...Indian cottage cheese cooked in coconut stew, served with cumin rice. Contains cashewnut paste
KADAI PANEER
...Indian cottage cheese sauteed onion, tomatoes,green peppers and spices, served with cumin rice
VEGETABLE VINDALOO$12.99
PANEER VINDALOO
...Indian cottage cheese cooked in caramelized onions, curry paste, coconut milk, ginger, chilies, garlic, chickpeas, lentils, and garam masala. Contains cashewnut paste
PANEER CURRY
...Indian cottage cheese cooked in aromatic curry sauce, served with cumin rice.. Contains cashewnut paste
PANEER CHETTINAD
Indian cottage cheese cooked in traditional South Indian sauce made of onions,tomatoes,coconut,black pepper and aromatic spices Served with cumin rice. Contains cashewnut paste
MUTTER PANEER$14.99
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA / BUTTER CHICKEN
...boneless tender chicken breast cooked in creamy tomato sauce, served with cumin rice. Contains cashewnut paste
CHICKEN MOGHALAI
...boneless tender chicken thigh pot sealed with almond sauce, served with cumin riceContains cashewnut and almond paste
CHICKEN KHORMA
...boneless tender chicken thigh cooked in coconut stew, served with cumin riceContains cashewnut paste
CHICKEN CURRY
...boneless tender chicken thigh cooked in curry sauce, served with cumin riceContains cashewnut paste
CHICKEN VINDALOO
...boneless tender chicken thigh & potatoes cooked in spicy and tangy curry sauce, served with cumin rice. Contains cashewnut paste
KADAI CHICKEN
...boneless chicken thigh sauteed onion, tomatoes green peppers and spices, served with cumin rice
CHICKEN SAAG
...boneless tender chicken thigh cooked with freshly ground spinach and mild spices, served with cumin rice
CHICKEN CHETTINAD
Boneless chicken thigh cooked in traditional South Indian sauce made of onions,tomatoes,coconut,black pepper and aromatic spices, served with cumin rice Contains cashewnut paste
LAMB TIKKA MASALA (Boneless)
...boneless lamb cooked in creamy tomato sauce, served with cumin riceContains cashewnut paste
LAMB KHORMA (Boneless)
...boneless lamb cooked in coconut stew, served with cumin riceContains cashewnut paste
LAMB CURRY (Boneless)
...boneless lamb cooked in curry sauce, served with cumin riceContains cashewnut paste
LAMB MOGHALAI (Boneless)
Boneless lamb pot sealed with almond sauce, served with cumin rice. Contains cashewnut and almond paste
LAMB KADAI (Boneless)
...boneless lamb sauteed onion, tomatoes green peppers and spices, served with cumin rice
LAMB VINDALOO (Boneless)
...boneless lamb & potatoes cooked in spicy and tangy curry sauce, served with cumin rice. Contains cashewnut paste
LAMB SAAG (Boneless)
Boneless lamb cooked with freshly ground spinach and mild spices, served with cumin rice
LAMB CHETTINAD (Boneless)
Boneless lamb cooked in traditional South Indian sauce made of onions,tomatoes,coconut,black pepper and aromatic spices Served with cumin rice. Contains cashewnut paste
SHRIMP TIKKA MASALA
Shrimps cooked in creamy tomato sauce, served with cumin rice. Contains cashewnut paste
SHRIMP COCONUT KHORMA
Shrimps cooked in coconut stew, served with cumin rice. Contains cashewnut paste
SHRIMP CURRY
Shrimp cooked in curry sauce, served with cumin rice. Contains cashewnut paste
SHRIMP MOGHALAI
Shrimps pot sealed with almond sauce, served with cumin rice. Contains cashewnut and almond paste
KADAI SHRIMP
Shrimps cooked with onion, tomatoes, green peppers and spices, served with cumin rice
SHRIMP VINDALOO
Shrimps and potatoes cooked in spicy tangy curry sauce and vinegar, served with cumin rice Contains cashewnut paste
SHRIMP SAAG
Shrimps cooked with freshly ground spinach and mild spices
SHRIMP CHETTINAD
Shrimps cooked in traditional South Indian sauce made of onions,tomatoes,coconut,black pepper and aromatic spices Served with cumin rice. Contains cashewnut paste
BIRYANI
VEG BIRYANI
...basmati rice cooked with garden vegetables and spices. served with raitha & gravy$12.99
EGG BIRYANI
...basmati rice cooked with boiled eggs and spices. served with raitha & gravy$13.99
JACKFRUIT BIRYANI
BIryani flavoured basmati rice cooked with baby jackfruit and aromatic spices$14.99
PANEER 65 BIRYANI
...cooked basmati rice, topped with spicy batter fried paneer (Indian cottage cheese) fritters$14.99
GONGURA PANEER BIRYANI
...cooked basmati rice topped with stir fried paneer (Indian cottage cheese) fritters cooked in roselle herb sauce$14.99
CHICKEN BIR