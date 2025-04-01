...butter roti is a simple yet indulgent Indian flatbread, made from whole wheat flour and generously brushed with melted butter. The dough is rolled out into thin rounds and cooked on a hot griddle until golden brown and slightly crispy. As it cooks, the butter infuses the roti, imparting a rich and savory flavor that complements a wide range of dishes. Whether served alongside curries, stews, or enjoyed on its own, butter roti offers a comforting and satisfying addition to any meal, cherished for its soft texture and buttery goodness.