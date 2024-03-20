A tantalizing twist on our classic samosas, this dish takes it to the next level. We take our freshly made samosas and layer them with a medley of chickpeas, yogurt, chutneys, and a sprinkle of chaat masala. The combination of textures and flavors creates an explosion of taste in your mouth—crispy, tangy, and creamy all at once. It's a crowd-pleaser that will leave you craving for more.