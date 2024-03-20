Masala Indian Kitchen Novi
-STREET FOOD
- -SAMOSA (2 pcs)$4.99
Our signature appetizer, delightfully crisp pastries filled with a savory blend of spiced potatoes, peas, and aromatic herbs. Each golden triangle bursts with flavors, delivering a satisfying crunch with every bite. Served with tangy tamarind and mint chutneys, it's the perfect way to kick-start your culinary journey.
- -SAMOSA CHAT$9.99
A tantalizing twist on our classic samosas, this dish takes it to the next level. We take our freshly made samosas and layer them with a medley of chickpeas, yogurt, chutneys, and a sprinkle of chaat masala. The combination of textures and flavors creates an explosion of taste in your mouth—crispy, tangy, and creamy all at once. It's a crowd-pleaser that will leave you craving for more.
- -VADA PAV$5.99
A popular street food from Mumbai, Vada Pav is a scrumptious combination of a spiced potato fritter, known as Vada, nestled between a soft, pillowy bun, Pav. Served with fried green chilii, This flavorful creation is a true delight for your taste buds.
- -SAMOSA PAV$5.99
Our delectable twist on the classic samosa, Samosa Pav features a triangular patty filled with a delicious blend of potatoes, peas, and spices, served inside a soft pav bun. A symphony of textures and flavors awaits you,. It's a crowd-favorite that will transport you to the bustling streets of India.
- -PAV BHAJI$9.99
A Mumbai specialty, Pav Bhaji is a medley of vegetables, slow-cooked to perfection with a blend of aromatic spices, and served with buttered pav buns. This rich and flavorful curry is a true comfort food, guaranteed to satisfy your cravings. Don't forget to squeeze a dash of lemon and enjoy the symphony of flavors.
- -AVOCADO & SPINACH CHAT$10.99
A refreshing and healthy twist to the traditional chat, this dish combines creamy avocado, vibrant spinach, and an assortment of tangy and aromatic spices. The result is a delightful mix of textures and flavors that will leave you craving more. Perfect for those looking for a lighter, yet incredibly satisfying, appetizer.
- -IDLY (4 pcs)$9.99
Steamed to perfection, these fluffy rice and lentil cakes are a South Indian breakfast staple. Served with a trio of chutneys and sambar, these soft and spongy idlis melt in your mouth, leaving behind a lingering taste of comfort and tradition.
- -MEDU VADA (3 pcs)$9.99
Crispy and golden-brown on the outside, yet irresistibly soft on the inside, these lentil fritters are a South Indian delight. Served with coconut chutney and sambar, the combination of textures and flavors is a true culinary delight that will keep you coming back for more.
- -MIRCHI BAJJI (4 pcs)$8.99
Indulge in the fiery heat of these battered and deep-fried green chili fritters. The vibrant green chilies are stuffed with a seasoned filling, adding an explosion of flavors to every bite. Served with a cooling mint chutney, this dish offers a tantalizing balance of spice and refreshment.
- -CUT MIRCHI (4 pcs)$8.99
For those seeking a milder heat, our cut mirchi is the perfect choice. These mildly spiced and tangy green chili fritters are sliced lengthwise, delicately battered, and fried to a golden crisp. Paired with a zesty chutney, this appetizer strikes the ideal balance between flavor and heat.
- -PLANTAIN BAJJI (4 pcs)$8.99
Sink your teeth into these irresistible banana fritters, delicately spiced and fried to perfection. The sweet and savory combination of ripe plantains and aromatic spices creates a harmonious symphony of flavors. Served with chutneys, it's a unique culinary experience you don't want to miss.
- -PANEER PAKORA (8 pcs)$9.99
Feast on these bite-sized cubes of succulent cottage cheese, enveloped in a light and crispy batter. The paneer is delicately spiced with aromatic herbs, creating a delightful contrast of textures and flavors. Served with a zingy mint chutney, these pakoras are a vegetarian's delight
- -PANEER KATHI ROLL (2 pcs)$9.99
Embark on a flavor-packed journey with our Paneer Kathi Rolls. Succulent paneer tikka, marinated in a rich blend of spices, is wrapped in a warm roti along with crunchy onions and tangy chutneys. Each bite delivers a burst of smoky, savory goodness, making it a satisfying and convenient meal
- -CHICKEN KATHI ROLL (2 pcs)$9.99
Experience the bold flavors of our Chicken Kathi Rolls. Tender pieces of marinated chicken, charred to perfection, are encased in a soft roti along with crisp veggies and zesty chutneys. This handheld delight offers a tantalizing blend of spices and textures, perfect for those on the go.
- -ONION SAMOSA( 4 pcs)$4.99
Discover a unique twist on the classic samosa. These crispy pastries are filled with a delightful combination of caramelized onions , perfectly seasoned with aromatic spices. Served with tangy tamarind and mint chutneys, this fusion of flavors is sure to be a hit.
- -EGG BONDA (6 pcs)$9.99
Indulge in these egg fritters, where boiled eggs are encased in a flavorful spiced batter and deep-fried to a golden hue. Each bite offers a satisfying crunch followed by the creamy goodness of the boiled egg. Served with a zesty chutney, it's an egg-lover's dream come true.
- -LAMB KEEMA SAMOSA (2 pcs)$5.99
Sink your teeth into these delectable samosas, filled with a fragrant and savory lamb mince. The succulent and aromatic keema,potatoes and green peas encased in a crispy pastry, delivers a burst of flavors with every bite. Accompanied by tangy chutneys, these samosas are a meat lover's delight.
-SANDWICHES
- -VEGETABLE SANDWICH$8.99
...white bread, lettuce, cucumbers, tomato & mint chutney
- -GRILLED PANEER SANDWICH$9.99
...white bread, Indian cottage cheese, onion & green peppers; grilled
- -GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.99
..white bread, pulled chicken, onion & green peppers; grilled
