Masala Indian Kitchen Novi
-STREET FOOD
- -SAMOSA (2 pcs)$4.99
Our signature appetizer, delightfully crisp pastries filled with a savory blend of spiced potatoes, peas, and aromatic herbs. Each golden triangle bursts with flavors, delivering a satisfying crunch with every bite. Served with tangy tamarind and mint chutneys, it's the perfect way to kick-start your culinary journey.
- -SAMOSA CHAT$9.99
A tantalizing twist on our classic samosas, this dish takes it to the next level. We take our freshly made samosas and layer them with a medley of chickpeas, yogurt, chutneys, and a sprinkle of chaat masala. The combination of textures and flavors creates an explosion of taste in your mouth—crispy, tangy, and creamy all at once. It's a crowd-pleaser that will leave you craving for more.
- -VADA PAV$5.99
A popular street food from Mumbai, Vada Pav is a scrumptious combination of a spiced potato fritter, known as Vada, nestled between a soft, pillowy bun, Pav. Served with fried green chilii, This flavorful creation is a true delight for your taste buds.
- -SAMOSA PAV$5.99
Our delectable twist on the classic samosa, Samosa Pav features a triangular patty filled with a delicious blend of potatoes, peas, and spices, served inside a soft pav bun. A symphony of textures and flavors awaits you,. It's a crowd-favorite that will transport you to the bustling streets of India.
- -PAV BHAJI$9.99
A Mumbai specialty, Pav Bhaji is a medley of vegetables, slow-cooked to perfection with a blend of aromatic spices, and served with buttered pav buns. This rich and flavorful curry is a true comfort food, guaranteed to satisfy your cravings. Don't forget to squeeze a dash of lemon and enjoy the symphony of flavors.
- -AVOCADO & SPINACH CHAT$10.99
A refreshing and healthy twist to the traditional chat, this dish combines creamy avocado, vibrant spinach, and an assortment of tangy and aromatic spices. The result is a delightful mix of textures and flavors that will leave you craving more. Perfect for those looking for a lighter, yet incredibly satisfying, appetizer.
- -IDLY (4 pcs)$9.99
Steamed to perfection, these fluffy rice and lentil cakes are a South Indian breakfast staple. Served with a trio of chutneys and sambar, these soft and spongy idlis melt in your mouth, leaving behind a lingering taste of comfort and tradition.
