GARLIC ROTI

...garlic roti is a fragrant and flavorful flatbread, infused with the pungent aroma and taste of fresh garlic. The dough is typically made from whole wheat flour and kneaded with minced garlic, imparting a distinctively savory essence. Rolled thinly and cooked on a griddle or skillet, garlic roti develops a crispy exterior while remaining soft and chewy inside. Its intense garlic flavor adds depth to any meal, making it a versatile accompaniment to a wide range of Indian dishes. Enjoyed hot off the stove, garlic roti satisfies both the palate and the senses with its irresistible aroma and taste.