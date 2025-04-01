...plain naan is a versatile Indian flatbread, renowned for its soft, pillowy texture and slightly charred exterior. Made from a simple dough of flour, water, yeast, and a pinch of salt, it's traditionally cooked in a tandoor oven, resulting in a delightful combination of chewiness and crispiness. With its neutral flavor, plain naan complements a wide range of dishes, from savory curries to grilled meats, or can be enjoyed on its own as a satisfying accompaniment. Its simplicity allows it to serve as a versatile canvas for various toppings or fillings, making it a beloved staple in Indian cuisine.