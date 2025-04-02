Masala Indian Kitchen Livonia
STREET FOOD
SAMOSA (2 pcs)
...signature appetizer, delightfully crisp pastries filled with a savory blend of spiced potatoes, peas, and aromatic herbs. Each golden triangle bursts with flavors, delivering a satisfying crunch with every bite. Served with tangy tamarind and mint chutneys, it's the perfect way to kick-start your culinary journey.$4.99
SAMOSA CHAT
...tantalizing twist on our classic samosas, this dish takes it to the next level. We take our freshly made samosas and layer them with a medley of chickpeas, yogurt, chutneys, and a sprinkle of chaat masala. The combination of textures and flavors creates an explosion of taste in your mouth—crispy, tangy, and creamy all at once. It's a crowd-pleaser that will leave you craving for more.$9.99
IRANI ONION SAMOSA( 4 pcs)
...unique twist on the classic samosa. These crispy pastries are filled with a delightful combination of caramelized onions , perfectly seasoned with aromatic spices. Served with tangy tamarind and mint chutneys, this fusion of flavors is sure to be a hit.$4.99
LAMB KEEMA SAMOSA (2 pcs)
...sink your teeth into these delectable samosas, filled with a fragrant and savory lamb mince. The succulent and aromatic keema,potatoes and green peas encased in a crispy pastry, delivers a burst of flavors with every bite. Accompanied by tangy chutneys, these samosas are a meat lover's delight.$7.99
ALOO TIKKI (2 pcs)
...potato and green peas spiced patties$4.99
ALOO TIKKI CHAT$9.99
CUT MIRCHI (4 pcs)
...for those seeking a milder heat, our cut mirchi is the perfect choice. These mildly spiced and tangy green chili fritters are sliced lengthwise, delicately battered, and fried to a golden crisp. Paired with a zesty chutney, this appetizer strikes the ideal balance between flavor and heat.$8.99
MASALA FEAST
BIRYANI
VEG BIRYANI
...basmati rice cooked with garden vegetables and spices. served with raitha & gravy$12.99
CHICKEN BIRYANI
...basmati rice cooked with bone in chicken legs & spices. served with raitha & gravy$14.99
GOAT BIRYANI
...basmati rice cooked with bone in goat & spices. served with raitha & gravy$17.99
THALAPAKATTI CHICKEN BIRYANI
...popular style of biryani from Dindigul region in the state of Tamil Nadu made with Bone in chicken legs and seeraga samba rice(small grain rice)$14.99
THALAPAKATTI GOAT BIRYANI
...popular style of biryani from Dindigul region in the state of Tamil Nadu made with Bone in goat and seeraga samba rice(small grain rice)$17.99
ENTREE
CHANNA MASALA
...chickpeas simmered with onion, tomatoes and spices, served with cumin rice
VEGETABLE KHORMA
...mixed garden vegetables cooked in coconut stew, served with cumin rice Contains cashewnut paste
PANEER KHORMA$14.99
PANEER TIKKA MASALA
...Indian cottage cheese cooked in creamy tomato sauce, served with cumin rice
BUTTER CHICKEN
...boneless tender chicken breast cooked in creamy tomato sauce, served with cumin rice. Contains cashewnut paste
LAMB TIKKA MASALA$16.99
CHICKEN KHORMA$14.99
LAMB KHORMA$14.99
CHICKEN CURRY$14.99
LAMB CURRY$16.99
RICE & BREAD
CUMIN RICE
...basmati rice cooked with cumin$2.49
PLAIN NAAN
...plain naan is a versatile Indian flatbread, renowned for its soft, pillowy texture and slightly charred exterior. Made from a simple dough of flour, water, yeast, and a pinch of salt, it's traditionally cooked in a tandoor oven, resulting in a delightful combination of chewiness and crispiness. With its neutral flavor, plain naan complements a wide range of dishes, from savory curries to grilled meats, or can be enjoyed on its own as a satisfying accompaniment. Its simplicity allows it to serve as a versatile canvas for various toppings or fillings, making it a beloved staple in Indian cuisine.$2.49
BUTTER NAAN
...butter naan is a classic Indian flatbread known for its soft, pillowy texture and rich, buttery flavor. Baked in a tandoor oven, it emerges with a delightful golden-brown exterior and a tender interior. Before serving, it's generously brushed with melted butter, enhancing its taste and aroma. Perfectly versatile, butter naan complements a wide range of dishes, from savory curries to grilled meats. Its buttery goodness makes it an irresistible choice for dipping into sauces or enjoying on its own as a comforting snack.$2.99
GARLIC NAAN
...garlic roti is a savory flatbread infused with the pungent aroma and flavor of fresh garlic. The dough is traditionally made with whole wheat flour, kneaded with minced garlic cloves and other seasonings before being rolled out and cooked on a griddle or skillet. As it cooks, the garlic releases its fragrant essence, imparting a deliciously robust taste to the roti. This versatile bread complements a wide range of dishes, from spicy curries to simple dal, or can be savored on its own with a dollop of yogurt or chutney. Garlic roti offers a delightful culinary experience with every bite.$3.49
DESSERTS & BEVERAGES
GULAB JAMOON
...gulab jamun is a quintessential Indian dessert, consisting of deep-fried dough balls soaked in a fragrant sugar syrup flavored with rose water, cardamom, and saffron. These golden brown delights are soft, spongy, and incredibly indulgent, offering a delightful burst of sweetness in every bite.$4.99
RASAMALAI
...rasamalai is a decadent Indian dessert, consisting of soft, creamy cheese dumplings soaked in sweetened, saffron-infused milk. Garnished with slivered nuts and fragrant cardamom, each bite offers a luxurious blend of textures and flavors, making it a delightful treat that's cherished in both traditional feasts and celebrations.$4.99
MANGO LASSI
...mango blended in smooth yogurt$4.99
ROSE MILK
...cold milk with addition of rose essence$4.99
COKE©$2.99
DIET COKE©$2.99
SPRITE©$2.99
THUMS UP$2.49
LIMCA$2.49
FANTA$2.49
BOTTLED WATER$1.99