Masala Indian Kitchen Livonia
STREET FOOD
- SAMOSA (2 pcs)
...signature appetizer, delightfully crisp pastries filled with a savory blend of spiced potatoes, peas, and aromatic herbs. Each golden triangle bursts with flavors, delivering a satisfying crunch with every bite. Served with tangy tamarind and mint chutneys, it's the perfect way to kick-start your culinary journey.$4.99
- IRANI ONION SAMOSA( 4 pcs)
...unique twist on the classic samosa. These crispy pastries are filled with a delightful combination of caramelized onions , perfectly seasoned with aromatic spices. Served with tangy tamarind and mint chutneys, this fusion of flavors is sure to be a hit.$4.99
- LAMB KEEMA SAMOSA (2 pcs)
...sink your teeth into these delectable samosas, filled with a fragrant and savory lamb mince. The succulent and aromatic keema,potatoes and green peas encased in a crispy pastry, delivers a burst of flavors with every bite. Accompanied by tangy chutneys, these samosas are a meat lover's delight.$7.99
- ALOO TIKKI (2 pcs)
...potato and green peas spiced patties$4.99
- SAMOSA CHAT
...tantalizing twist on our classic samosas, this dish takes it to the next level. We take our freshly made samosas and layer them with a medley of chickpeas, yogurt, chutneys, and a sprinkle of chaat masala. The combination of textures and flavors creates an explosion of taste in your mouth—crispy, tangy, and creamy all at once. It's a crowd-pleaser that will leave you craving for more.$9.99
- PAV BHAJI (2 buns)
...Mumbai specialty, Pav Bhaji is a medley of vegetables, slow-cooked to perfection with a blend of aromatic spices, and served with buttered pav buns. This rich and flavorful curry is a true comfort food, guaranteed to satisfy your cravings. Don't forget to squeeze a dash of lemon and enjoy the symphony of flavors.$9.99
- SAMOSA PAV (2 pc)
...delectable twist on the classic samosa, Samosa Pav features a triangular patty filled with a delicious blend of potatoes, peas, and spices, served inside a soft pav bun. A symphony of textures and flavors awaits you,. It's a crowd-favorite that will transport you to the bustling streets of India.$7.99
- VADA PAV (2pcs)
...popular street food from Mumbai, Vada Pav is a scrumptious combination of a spiced potato fritter, known as Vada, nestled between a soft, pillowy bun, Pav. Served with fried green chilii,This flavorful creation is a true delight for your taste buds.$7.99
- CUT MIRCHI (4 pcs)
...for those seeking a milder heat, our cut mirchi is the perfect choice. These mildly spiced and tangy green chili fritters are sliced lengthwise, delicately battered, and fried to a golden crisp. Paired with a zesty chutney, this appetizer strikes the ideal balance between flavor and heat.$8.99
- IDLY (4 pcs)
...steamed to perfection, these fluffy rice and lentil cakes are a South Indian breakfast staple. Served with a trio of chutneys and sambar, these soft and spongy idlis melt in your mouth, leaving behind a lingering taste of comfort and tradition.$9.99
- GHEE PODI IDLY (4 pcs)
...ghee podi idly is a mouthwatering South Indian dish, featuring fluffy idlis smothered in a delectable mixture of ghee and spicy podi (powder). The idlis are typically steamed to perfection, then coated with a generous layer of ghee infused with aromatic spices like cumin, mustard seeds, and curry leaves, along with fiery gun powder. This fusion of rich ghee and flavorful podi creates a delightful symphony of textures and tastes, making ghee podi idly a beloved breakfast or snack option, packed with both comfort and spice.$11.99
- MEDU VADA (3 pcs)
...crispy and golden-brown on the outside, yet irresistibly soft on the inside, these lentil fritters are a South Indian delight. Served with coconut chutney and sambar, the combination of textures and flavors is a true culinary delight that will keep you coming back for more.$9.99
COMBO SPECIALS
- IDLY VADA COMBO
...steamed rice and lentil cakes & fried lentil donuts served with sambar and chutneys$11.99
- POORI MASALA
...deep-fried bread made from unleavened whole-wheat flour served with potato masala$11.99
- CHOLE BATURA
...fried Indian flat bread served with chickpea curry$11.99
- MALABAR PAROTTA (3 pcs) & VEGETABLE KHORMA
...3 pieces of layered grilled flat bread served with vegetable khorma$15.99
- MALABAR PAROTTA (3 pcs) & CHICKEN CURRY
...3 pieces of layered grilled flat bread served with chicken curry$17.99
- MALABAR PAROTTA (3 pcs) & CHICKEN KHORMA
...3 pieces of layered grilled flat bread served with chicken khorma$17.99
- MALABAR PAROTTA (3 pcs) & LAMB KHORMA
...3 pieces of layered grilled flat bread served with Boneless lamb coconut stew$19.99
- IDIYAPPAM (4 pcs) & VEGETABLE KHORMA
...rice flour pressed into noodle form and then steamed served with vegetable khorma$15.99
- IDIYAPPAM (4 pcs) & CHICKEN CURRY
...rice flour pressed into noodle form and then steamed served with chicken curry$17.99
- IDIYAPPAM (4 pcs) & CHICKEN KHORMA
...rice flour pressed into noodle form and then steamed served with chicken khorma$17.99
- IDIYAPPAM (4 pcs) & LAMB KHORMA
...rice flour pressed into noodle form and then steamed served with lamb khorma$19.99
APPETIZERS
- BABY CORN 65
...baby corn 65 is a delicious Indo-Chinese appetizer featuring crispy baby corn fritters tossed in a flavorful spicy yogurt sauce. Marinated in a blend of spices, coated in a crispy batter, and fried to perfection, these bite-sized delights offer a tantalizing combination of crunchiness and savory-sweet flavors, perfect for snacking or as a starter.$11.99
- BABY CORN MANCHURIAN
...baby corn manchurian is a delicious Indo-Chinese appetizer featuring crispy baby corn fritters tossed in a flavorful manchurian sauce. Marinated in a blend of spices, coated in a crispy batter, and fried to perfection, these bite-sized delights offer a tantalizing combination of crunchiness and savory-sweet flavors, perfect for snacking or as a starter.$11.99
- CHILLI BABY CORN
...chilli baby corn is a delicious Indo-Chinese appetizer featuring crispy baby corn fritters tossed in a flavorful chilli sauce. Marinated in a blend of spices, coated in a crispy batter, and fried to perfection, these bite-sized delights offer a tantalizing combination of crunchiness and savory-sweet flavors, perfect for snacking or as a starter.$11.99
- GOBI 65
...gobi 65 is a delicious Indo-Chinese appetizer featuring crispy gobi (cauliflowers) ritters tossed in a flavorful spicy yogurt sauce. Marinated in a blend of spices, coated in a crispy batter, and fried to perfection, these bite-sized delights offer a tantalizing combination of crunchiness and savory-sweet flavors, perfect for snacking or as a starter.$11.99
- GOBI MANCHURIAN
...stir fried cauliflower with onion, peppers, scallions in manchurian sauce$11.99
- CHILLI GOBI
...stir fried cauliflower in chilli sauce along with onions, capsicum, spring onions and green chilies$11.99
- VEG BALLS MANCHURIAN
...stir fried veg balls with onion, peppers, scallions in manchurian sauce$11.99
- VEG BALLS 65
...delicious Indo-Chinese appetizer featuring crispy veg balls fritters tossed in a flavorful spicy yogurt sauce. Marinated in a blend of spices, coated in a crispy batter, and fried to perfection, these bite-sized delights offer a tantalizing combination of crunchiness and savory-sweet flavors, perfect for snacking or as a starter.$11.99
- CHILLI VEG BALLS
...stir fried veg balls in chilli sauce, along with onions, capsicum, spring onions and green chilies$11.99
- CHILLI PANEER
...stir fried paneer (Indian cottage cheese) in chilli sauce, along with onions, capsicum, spring onions and green chilies$12.99
- PANEER MANCHURIAN
...stir fried paneer (Indian cottage cheese) with onion, peppers, scallions in manchurian sauce$12.99
- PANEER 65
...stir fried paneer (Indian cottage cheese) in spicy yogurt sauce$12.99
- CHICKEN 65
...stir fried boneless chicken thighs in spicy yogurt sauce$12.99
- CHILLI CHICKEN
...stir fried boneless chicken thighs in chilli sauce, along with onions, capsicum, spring onions and green chilies$12.99
- CHICKEN MANCHURIAN
...stir fried boneless chicken thighs with onion, peppers, scallions in manchurian sauce$12.99
ENTREES
- TADKA DAL
...yellow lentils tempered with cumin and garlic. served with cumin rice
- DAL MAKHNI
...garlic flavored black lentils and kidney beans infused with butter and tomato, pot sealed. served with cumin rice
- CHANNA MASALA
...chickpeas simmered with onion, tomatoes and spices, served with cumin rice
- VEGETABLE TIKKA MASALA
...garden vegetables cooked in creamy tomato sauce, served with cumin rice
- VEGETABLE MOGHALAI
...garden vegetables pot sealed with almond sauce, served with cumin rice
- VEGETABLE KHORMA
...mixed garden vegetables cooked in coconut stew, served with cumin rice Contains cashewnut paste
- PANEER TIKKA MASALA
...Indian cottage cheese cooked in creamy tomato sauce, served with cumin rice
- PANEER MOGHALAI
...Indian cottage cheese pot sealed with almond sauce, served with cumin rice
- PALAK PANEER
...garlic and cumin flavored freshly ground spinach sauteed with Indian cottage cheese, served with cumin rice
- CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA / BUTTER CHICKEN
...boneless tender chicken breast cooked in creamy tomato sauce, served with cumin rice. Contains cashewnut paste
- CHICKEN CURRY
...boneless tender chicken thigh cooked in curry sauce, served with cumin riceContains cashewnut paste
- CHICKEN MOGHALAI
...boneless tender chicken thigh pot sealed with almond sauce, served with cumin riceContains cashewnut and almond paste
- CHICKEN KHORMA
...boneless tender chicken thigh cooked in coconut stew, served with cumin riceContains cashewnut paste
- LAMB TIKKA MASALA (Boneless)
...boneless lamb cooked in creamy tomato sauce, served with cumin riceContains cashewnut paste
- LAMB KHORMA (Boneless)
...boneless lamb cooked in coconut stew, served with cumin riceContains cashewnut paste
- LAMB CURRY (Boneless)
...boneless lamb cooked in curry sauce, served with cumin riceContains cashewnut paste
BIRYANI
- VEG BIRYANI
...basmati rice cooked with garden vegetables and spices. served with raitha & gravy$12.99
- EGG BIRYANI
Basmati rice cooked with boiled eggs and spices. served with raitha & gravy$13.99
- CHICKEN BIRYANI
...basmati rice cooked with bone in chicken legs & spices. served with raitha & gravy$14.99
- LAMB BIRYANI
...basmati rice cooked with boneless lamb & spices. served with raitha & gravy$17.99
- GOAT BIRYANI
...basmati rice cooked with bone in goat & spices. served with raitha & gravy$17.99OUT OF STOCK
- PANEER 65 BIRYANI
...cooked basmati rice, topped with spicy batter fried paneer (Indian cottage cheese) fritters$15.99
- CHICKEN 65 BIRYANI
...cooked basmati rice, topped with spicy batter fried chicken thigh fritters$15.99
- THALAPAKATTI CHICKEN BIRYANI
...popular style of biryani from Dindigul region in the state of Tamil Nadu made with Bone in chicken legs and seeraga samba rice(small grain rice)$14.99
- THALAPAKATTI GOAT BIRYANI
...popular style of biryani from Dindigul region in the state of Tamil Nadu made with Bone in goat and seeraga samba rice(small grain rice)$17.99
DOSA
- PLAIN DOSA
...crepe made with fermented rice & lentils, served with sambar & chutneys$9.99
- MASALA DOSA
...crepe made with fermented lentil & lentils, served with potato masala, sambar & chutneys$11.49
- MYSORE PLAIN DOSA
...crepe made with fermented lentil & lentils, smeared with spicy chutney, served with sambar & chutneys$10.99
- MYSORE MASALA DOSA
...crepe made with fermented lentil & lentils, smeared with spicy chutney, served with potato masala, sambar & chutneys$12.49
- ONION DOSA
...crepe made with fermented rice & lentils topped with chopped onions, served with sambar & chutneys$10.99
- ONION CHILLI DOSA
...crepe made with fermented rice & lentils topped with chopped onions and chillies, served with sambar & chutneys$11.99
- CHEESE DOSA
...crepe made with fermented rice & lentils topped with shredded mozzarella cheese, served with sambar & chutneys$11.49
- GHEE ROAST DOSA
...crepe made with fermented lentil & lentils, smeared with clarified butter, served with sambar & chutneys$11.99
- GUN POWDER DOSA
...crepe made with fermented lentil & lentils, smeared with spicy lentil powder, served with sambar & chutneys$11.99
- CHILLI CHEESE DOSA
...crepe made with fermented rice & lentils topped with shredded mozzarella cheese & chillies, served with sambar & chutneys$12.49
- GUN POWDER MASALA DOSA
...crepe made with fermented lentil & lentils, smeared with spicy lentil powder, served with sambar & chutneys$13.49
- ONION PODI DOSA
...crepe made with fermented lentil & lentils, smeared with spicy lentil powder & topped with chopped onions, served with sambar & chutneys$12.99
- ONION PODI MASALA DOSA
...crepe made with fermented lentil & lentils, smeared with spicy lentil powder & topped with chopped onions, served with potato masala, sambar & chutneys$13.99
- GHEE ROAST MASALA DOSA
...crepe made with fermented lentil & lentils, smeared with clarified butter, served with sambar & chutneys$13.49
RAVA DOSA
- RAVA PLAIN DOSA
...crispy crepe made with rice flour and cream of wheat, served with sambar & chutneys$11.99
- RAVA MASALA DOSA
...crispy crepe made with rice flour and cream of wheat served with potato masala, sambar & chutneys$13.49
- ONION RAVA DOSA
...crispy crepe made with rice flour and cream of wheat, topped with chopped onions, served with sambar & chutneys$12.99
- ONION RAVA MASALA DOSA
...crispy crepe made with rice flour and cream of wheat, topped with chopped onions, served with potato masala, sambar & chutneys$14.49
UTHAPPAM
- PLAIN UTHAPPAM
...thick pancake made of rice and lentil, served with sambar & chutneys$10.99
- ONION UTHAPPAM
...thick pancake made of rice and lentil, topped with chopped onions, served with sambar & chutneys$11.99
- ONION & CHILLI UTHAPPAM
...thick pancake made of rice and lentil, topped with onion & chilli, served with sambar & chutneys$12.99
- SPICY TOMATO UTHAPPAM
...thick pancake made of rice and lentil, topped with chopped tomatoes and chilies, served with sambar & chutneys$12.99
- MASALA CORN UTHAPPAM
...thick pancake made of rice and lentil, topped with onion, tomato & corn kernels, served with sambar & chutneys$12.99
RICE & BREAD
- PLAIN NAAN
...plain naan is a versatile Indian flatbread, renowned for its soft, pillowy texture and slightly charred exterior. Made from a simple dough of flour, water, yeast, and a pinch of salt, it's traditionally cooked in a tandoor oven, resulting in a delightful combination of chewiness and crispiness. With its neutral flavor, plain naan complements a wide range of dishes, from savory curries to grilled meats, or can be enjoyed on its own as a satisfying accompaniment. Its simplicity allows it to serve as a versatile canvas for various toppings or fillings, making it a beloved staple in Indian cuisine.$2.49
- BUTTER NAAN
...butter naan is a classic Indian flatbread known for its soft, pillowy texture and rich, buttery flavor. Baked in a tandoor oven, it emerges with a delightful golden-brown exterior and a tender interior. Before serving, it's generously brushed with melted butter, enhancing its taste and aroma. Perfectly versatile, butter naan complements a wide range of dishes, from savory curries to grilled meats. Its buttery goodness makes it an irresistible choice for dipping into sauces or enjoying on its own as a comforting snack.$2.99
- GARLIC NAAN
...garlic roti is a savory flatbread infused with the pungent aroma and flavor of fresh garlic. The dough is traditionally made with whole wheat flour, kneaded with minced garlic cloves and other seasonings before being rolled out and cooked on a griddle or skillet. As it cooks, the garlic releases its fragrant essence, imparting a deliciously robust taste to the roti. This versatile bread complements a wide range of dishes, from spicy curries to simple dal, or can be savored on its own with a dollop of yogurt or chutney. Garlic roti offers a delightful culinary experience with every bite.$3.49
- CUMIN RICE
...basmati rice cooked with cumin$2.49
- PAROTTA(1pc)
...unleavened Indian flatbread$1.99
- PAROTTA ( 2 pcs)
...unleavened Indian flatbread$3.99
- PLAIN ROTI
...plain roti is a simple yet essential staple in Indian cuisine, made from whole wheat flour, water, and salt. This unleavened flatbread is rolled into thin circles and cooked on a hot griddle until it puffs up with golden brown spots. With its soft texture and subtle nutty flavor, plain roti serves as a versatile accompaniment to various dishes, from flavorful curries to savory dips. It's a wholesome and nutritious addition to any meal, providing a comforting base that complements a wide range of flavors and textures.$2.99
- BUTTER ROTI
...butter roti is a simple yet indulgent Indian flatbread, made from whole wheat flour and generously brushed with melted butter. The dough is rolled out into thin rounds and cooked on a hot griddle until golden brown and slightly crispy. As it cooks, the butter infuses the roti, imparting a rich and savory flavor that complements a wide range of dishes. Whether served alongside curries, stews, or enjoyed on its own, butter roti offers a comforting and satisfying addition to any meal, cherished for its soft texture and buttery goodness.$3.49
- GARLIC ROTI
...garlic roti is a fragrant and flavorful flatbread, infused with the pungent aroma and taste of fresh garlic. The dough is typically made from whole wheat flour and kneaded with minced garlic, imparting a distinctively savory essence. Rolled thinly and cooked on a griddle or skillet, garlic roti develops a crispy exterior while remaining soft and chewy inside. Its intense garlic flavor adds depth to any meal, making it a versatile accompaniment to a wide range of Indian dishes. Enjoyed hot off the stove, garlic roti satisfies both the palate and the senses with its irresistible aroma and taste.$3.99
- BULLET NAAN(Chilli naan)
...green chilli naan is a zesty twist on traditional naan, featuring finely chopped green chillies mixed into the dough. Baked to golden perfection in a tandoor or oven, each bite offers a delightful kick of heat balanced with the softness of the bread. This spicy variant adds an exciting dimension to any meal, complementing a wide range of Indian dishes or serving as a flavorful snack on its own.$3.49
- CHEESE NAAN
...cheese naan is a delectable variation of traditional naan bread, generously filled with gooey melted cheese. Soft and fluffy, it's baked to perfection in a tandoor or oven, boasting a delightful combination of chewy texture and creamy cheese goodness. Each bite offers a satisfying burst of cheesy flavor, making it a favorite accompaniment to Indian dishes or a delicious snack on its own. Whether paired with savory curries or enjoyed solo, cheese naan is sure to tantalize taste buds and leave a lasting impression with its irresistible blend of warmth and indulgence.$3.99
- CHILLI CHEESE NAAN
...chilli cheese naan is a fiery twist on the traditional naan bread, packed with spicy green chillies and oozing melted cheese. The dough is infused with finely chopped chillies, then generously stuffed with cheese and baked to golden perfection. Each bite offers a burst of heat from the chillies complemented by the creamy richness of the cheese. Perfectly paired with savory Indian curries or enjoyed solo as a delicious snack, chilli cheese naan is a flavorful indulgence sure to tantalize the taste buds.$4.49
- ONION KULCHA
...onion kulcha is a savory Indian bread, renowned for its soft, fluffy texture and aromatic onion filling. Made by kneading dough with finely chopped onions and fresh herbs, it's cooked in a tandoor oven or skillet until golden brown. The onions infuse the bread with a delightful sweetness and depth of flavor, while the herbs add a fragrant touch. Served hot and brushed with ghee or butter, onion kulcha pairs perfectly with a variety of Indian dishes, offering a delicious combination of savory and aromatic notes that satisfy the palate.$3.99
DESSERTS & BEVERAGES
- GULAB JAMOON
...gulab jamun is a quintessential Indian dessert, consisting of deep-fried dough balls soaked in a fragrant sugar syrup flavored with rose water, cardamom, and saffron. These golden brown delights are soft, spongy, and incredibly indulgent, offering a delightful burst of sweetness in every bite.$4.99
- RASAMALAI
...rasamalai is a decadent Indian dessert, consisting of soft, creamy cheese dumplings soaked in sweetened, saffron-infused milk. Garnished with slivered nuts and fragrant cardamom, each bite offers a luxurious blend of textures and flavors, making it a delightful treat that's cherished in both traditional feasts and celebrations.$4.99
- CARROT HALWA
...carrot halwa, also known as "gajar ka halwa," is a sumptuous Indian dessert made from grated carrots, simmered in ghee, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom and nuts. Slow-cooked to perfection, it boasts a luscious texture and delightful sweetness, making it a beloved treat for special occasions and festivals.$4.99
- MANGO KULFI
...mango kulfi is a decadent frozen dessert originating from India, featuring the luscious sweetness of ripe mangoes combined with rich, creamy milk. Infused with cardamom and saffron, it offers a burst of tropical flavor in every velvety bite. This indulgent treat is a delightful way to cool off on hot days.$4.99
- MALAI KULFI
...malai kulfi is a decadent Indian frozen dessert, renowned for its rich and creamy texture. Made from thickened milk, flavored with cardamom, saffron, and nuts, it is churned to perfection and frozen in molds. Indulgently sweet, kulfi delights with every creamy bite, offering a taste of traditional Indian decadence.$4.99
- CHICKOO KULFI
...chickoo kulfi is a luscious frozen dessert originating from India. Made with ripe chickoo (sapodilla) fruit, creamy milk, sugar, and flavored with aromatic cardamom, this kulfi offers a delightful combination of creamy texture and sweet, tropical flavor. It's a refreshing treat enjoyed by all ages, especially during hot summer days.$4.99
- MANGO LASSI
...mango blended in smooth yogurt$4.99
- CHIKOO SHAKE
...chickoo fruit blended in thick milk$5.99
- ROSE MILK
...cold milk with addition of rose essence$4.99
- FALOODA
...delightful blend of silky vermicelli noodles, refreshing basil seeds, and rich, creamy milk infused with the sweet aroma of rose syrup. Topped with a scoop of velvety vanilla ice cream, this classic Indian dessert is perfect for cooling off and satisfying your sweet cravings. Served chilled, each spoonful offers a refreshing burst of floral notes, balanced with a hint of sweetness and a chewy texture—making it an irresistible treat!$7.99
- MASALA TEA
...ginger and cardamom flavored Indian tea with milk$3.49
- MADRAS COFFEE
...experience the bold, rich flavors of South India with our traditional Madras Coffee. Freshly brewed with a blend of aromatic coffee beans and simmered with creamy milk, this coffee is then expertly poured to create a frothy, velvety texture, each sip delivers a robust coffee flavor with a smooth, mellow finish—a perfect way to start your day or unwind after a meal$3.49
- COKE©$2.99
- DIET COKE©$2.99
- SPRITE©$2.99
- BOTTLED WATER$1.99
- THUMS UP$2.49
- LIMCA$2.49
- FANTA$2.49
